Convicted felon charged with attempted murder after attacking girlfriend in front of child

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A convicted felon was arrested after police say he tried to kill his girlfriend during a fight inside their Millington home.

According to police, Christopher Purvis and the woman became involved in an argument during which he became angry and pointed a rifle at her and their two-year-old child. He fired the rifle once and then followed the woman and child as they fled the home.

The woman told police that she was trying to get into her vehicle when Purvis grabbed her by the hair and put his hand around her neck. She wrestled him off and left the scene with the child.

Before she left, Purvis reportedly told her that he would kill her and any police if they came to the house.

Court records stated Purvis is a convicted felon with multiple felony domestic violence and weapon charges. He was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with reckless endangerment-deadly weapon, convicted felon in possession of a gun, possession of a firearm/dangerous felony and attempted second-degree murder.