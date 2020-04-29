Contact tracing plays a big role in reopening Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Contact tracing is starting to become a crucial role in how Memphis health officials will institute the beginning of reopening the city.

Shelby County has a small group of people who are dedicated to figuring out who has been exposed to the virus.

“20 to 25 individuals that are doing everything from receiving the case report, to doing the investigation, to actually monitoring individuals,” Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

The ‘Contact Tracing’ department is working multiple shifts, seven days a week.

Memphis and Shelby County officials are working on plan which anticipates a greater emphasis on contact tracing in the months to come as parts of the Mid-South get back to business.

“Here’s what we anticipate our staffing needs will be for the next year, to make sure that we reduce the impact of COVID-19 locally,” Dr. Haushalter said.

“As you know, the testing we do, the more cases we have, the more contact tracing we’ll have to do,” Memphis’ Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said.

As of now, the Contact Tracing Unit is made up of people who volunteered during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

Local government officials are optimistic that full-time professionals will help the transition as the volunteers return to work.

“When they do go back to work, we’re hopeful that we’re able to have a seamless transition using some of the federal funds to bring onboard additional resources to do that contact tracing, according to the level that we need,” McGowen said.