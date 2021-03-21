Consultant will examine troubled animal shelter in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An independent group will evaluate a Mississippi animal shelter that was recently shut down amid complaints about shoddy treatment of animals.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to hire Tim Crum and Animal Shelter Services. Officials say Crum is an expert on shelter operations. He will spend time looking at the shelter in April and will make recommendations for improvements.

A group called Mississippi Critterz had been running the shelter that is jointly owned by Oxford and Lafayette County. That contract was recently terminated, and animals have been taken out of the shelter.