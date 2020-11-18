Construction workers, neighbors witness ‘miraculous’ rescue of Jordan Gorman

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors say the exact time was 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, when neighbors saw a four-wheeler bring a missing boy to safety.

“If it was me at his age, I don’t know that I could do it,” said Bishop Ashburn, who lives in the house in front of where the child was found. “You see, it’s pitch black out here.”

After more than 48 hours, detectives say 9-year old Jordan Gorman was found on an island in the woods along Marrowbone Creek. The child somehow managed to protect himself through the nights under a blue tarp. News 2 cameras found the very location where he built a makeshift shelter by tying two tree branches together.

“It’s cold. I’m shivering right now,” said Keenan Scalf of 100% Construction Company. “I know he was cold last night and the night before.”

Keenan and his dad Joey were doing construction work on Ashburn’s property when Jordan was rescued.

“They drove by, we saw the kid’s face, {and} they waved,” said Joey Scalf, owner of 100% Construction Company. “All the first responders, they waved… gave the thumbs up, and we just started cheering and clapping.”

Gorman was taken to TriStar Ashland City Medical Center for evaluation.