Construction notice requests evacuation of downtown plaza where protesters have been camping for two weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As protesters continued to camp out in Civic Center Plaza, protesting police brutality and racial injustice, the city posted a notice that construction would begin outside of City Hall on Wednesday.

A public notice of construction was posted outside City Hall on Tuesday. It says the area must be cleared by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, meaning protesters will need to vacate the plaza.

The construction notice says repairs and renovations will be made to the roof and exterior marble panels.

Protester organizers said they planned to defy any potential order to leave Wednesday morning.

The notice says construction will begin Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. The project will continue daily Monday through Friday until it is completed.

Protesters have been camping out in front of city hall for more than two weeks now.

WREG reached out to the city for comment, but we haven’t yet heard back.