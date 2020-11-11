Construction debris litters street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG helped get a major mess cleaned up off a busy Southeast Memphis road, a mess that was spreading quick.

White construction debris combined with wind made a mess Tuesday morning. The debris appeared to be some kind of foam, perhaps insulation. It is so light, it blows around everywhere.

Though it looks like snow, it is not. The debris, some pieces large, some broken down much smaller, piled up near a proposed Christmas tree lot off busy Winchester Road, near Centennial.

But this is not the holiday spirit people WREG-TV spoke to want to see. And if you take an even deeper look, down into the drains, the debris piles up there too.

No one in the area said they saw a truck lose its load, but we did see a nearby Memphis Skycop camera that might have captured how the problem started.

Within about an hour since WREG-TV alerted the city, this morning our cameras captured crews cleaning up the mess. A spokesperson thanking us for bringing the problem to their attention.

The spokesperson said this reminds people the group Memphis City Beautiful has a 24-hour phone line where people can report those who litter, including commercial drivers. They ask for reports to include a The license tag number, vehicle type, date, time, location, as well as a description of violation witnessed.

