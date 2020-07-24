Concerns still linger even after CDC releases new school reopening guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control has released new guidelines for the upcoming school year and they’re leaning heavily towards reopening schools.

The report said children don’t suffer much from coronavirus, are less likely than adults to spread it and suffer from being out of school.

But the new guidelines posted Thursday do recommend that local officials should consider closing schools, or keeping them closed, if there is substantial, uncontrolled transmission of the virus.

“It is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement announcing the updates.

“School closures have disrupted normal ways of life for children and parents, and they have had negative health consequences on our youth. CDC is prepared to work with K-12 schools to safely reopen while protecting the most vulnerable.”

Tish Towns said there’s a lot to consider.

“It’s very, very hard. Our kids need to be in a sound learning environment, and frankly not every home a force that, parents have to work.”

But there is a growing fear.

“If it’s going to blow up, it’s going to spread, it’s because of the kids. They are some nasty little creatures. They touch everything,” said Laci Endress.

The CDC insists those younger than 18 account for less than seven percent of COVID-19 cases and less than 0.1 percent of COVID-19-related deaths.

These low numbers may still carry too big a risk.

“In an environment which protects their health. Also protecting the health of their loved ones. If we cannot accommodate social distancing and the things that our kids need to stay healthy, then we shouldn’t put them in that situation.”

Parents have until midnight to decide between traditional classes or online coursework. If you do not make a decision, your child automatically is in rolled in traditional classes on campus.

If you still need to choose which option you prefer, click here.