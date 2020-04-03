Concerns raised after local shopping center chosen for makeshift hospital site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a decision announced by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Thursday to convert The Gateway Shopping Center into a makeshift hospital in response to an expected surge with COVID-19 cases.

A decision both unexpected, but understandable for some who call the area along Jackson Avenue home.

“Like I said, people that’s already sick and may be a danger. I know the people who are sick need places to go.”

James Hull lives a few blocks from this strip mall and said it’s not ideal to have a coronavirus care center so close. But with the building already being vacant, it could be a swift solution for possible overflow.

“If people are sick we have to do something. So yes.”

According to county property records there is nearly 164,000 ft. available here. Putting that in perspective, the Graceland mansion could fit more than 10 times inside this building.

For some they say that’s a lot of space, which could usher in a lot of problems.

In an email, a viewer expressed his thoughts on why this former Department of Human Services building is not suitable to become a makeshift hospital. He said he once worked inside the massive facility, where he claims rats and mice were concerning.

Adding to the list of problems — electrical issues he says.

But for those like Hull, he points out there’s an unfortunate race against time.

“Bottom line is we all have to pull together.”