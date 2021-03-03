Company fined $280K for violating Mississippi’s no-call laws

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

JACKSON, Miss.— A company based in Kissimmee, Florida, has been fined for violating Mississippi’s phone call laws.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission fined Arrowbridge Holdings, LLC $280,000 for 32 violations of the state’s laws involving unsolicited calls.

WLBT-TV reports the commission said the company made unauthorized telephone solicitations and failed to register as a telephone provider.

“The Commission and the Attorney General’s Office work these cases in a joint effort to take action against companies and telemarketers that ignore the Mississippi registry. We will continue to hold these companies accountable should they continue to illegally harass Mississippians at their homes or businesses,” said Commissioner Brent Bailey.

If you would like to add your telephone number to the list call 1-800-356-6430 or click here.