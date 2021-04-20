Company behind Byhalia Pipeline project asks Memphis for ‘pause’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A company facing resistance to its plans to build an oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people has asked for a “mutual pause” in its dispute with city officials in Memphis, as it evalutates other options.

Plains All American Pipeline sent a letter to the Memphis City Council discussing a proposed city law that could make it more difficult to construct an underground oil pipeline through wetlands and neighborhoods in south Memphis and north Mississippi.

Plains is part of a joint venture with Valero Energy to build the Byhalia Connection, which would link the Valero refinery in Memphis with another larger pipeline in north Mississippi.

In a letter to Memphis City Council members, the company wrote:

Plains All American, as operator of the Byhalia Connection Pipeline joint venture, is committed to the health and safety of the communities in which we operate. We have invested significant time to understand the specific conditions along our proposed pipeline route so we could design, build, and operate safely here. This included careful consideration of the Memphis Sands Aquifer and any potential impact on local Memphians. Furthermore, we believe in stakeholder engagement, reaching out to or engaging with each of you in our time developing this project. We consider these conversations and interactions to be a critical part of stakeholder engagement. We very much appreciate your willingness to talk with us and receive our feedback and work to resolve any differences.

It’s in this light that we would like to propose a “mutual pause” : Byhalia Connection is willing to suspend development activities related to the pursuit of the currently proposed pipeline route and evaluate other options for the pipeline in an effort to address City Council and community concerns, if the City is willing to suspend consideration, adoption, or final reading of the existing or any new ordinance that could affect the pipeline or refinery.

We believe this eliminates the need and significant expense of litigation, while not preventing the City from pursuing an ordinance if needed later. Furthermore, this gives Plains and our JV partner time to assess other options (that may be preferable to your constituents) with our customers.