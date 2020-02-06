Companies predicting economic backlash in response to Tennessee's adoption law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee are predicting economic backlash from a newly enacted adoption state law and other proposals that target LGBT people.

A letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan to state officials offers the most wide-spanning rebuke to date of the law signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Representatives from Dell, Warner Music Nashville, Postmates, Nashville Soccer Club spoke at a Nashville news conference announcing the letter on Wednesday.

A Postmates representative said the food delivery company might not go through with plans to add to its base of 650 employees in Nashville over the legislation.

The adoption law guarantees that taxpayer funding continues for faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if their religious beliefs exclude LGBT couples and others. Supporters say the law is needed to protect these agencies from potential lawsuits.

Others believe it attacks LGBT rights and severely limits the numbers of families qualified to aid the children.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) issued a statement, speaking out against the bill when it was first proposed.

“There about 10,000 children in Tennessee’s child welfare system,” Akbari said. “No matter where you live, Tennesseans stand in support of families who are ready and willing to provide a safe, caring home for a child.”

She went on to say this bill hurts the chances of children in state custody to find a permanent home and divides people within the state against each other.

Other states have taken similiar measures, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Alabama, South Dakota, North Dakota, Virginia and Mississippi.