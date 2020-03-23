Community steps up to feed Shelby County students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The need is great but so too is the drive to keep Shelby County students fed during this difficult time.

Cathy Pope is the CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank and on the job less than a year.

"We are here 365 days a year, we have just ramped up our efforts," she said.

"I'm really taken back by with how people love this food bank, and want to help and be supportive and we've had such an outpouring of support."

More: Mid-South Food Bank coronavirus response

In turn, the food bank is giving back what it has received: support. Last week, SCS found itself in a difficult situation having to suspend its food program when a nutrition service employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A call for help was put out and the community answered. Staff and lots of volunteers are working around the clock to put together and push out these emergency food boxes.

The boxes are being loaded up here at the food bank, and taken to mobile food pantries now operational around the county.

It's no small feat as it takes a village to make this happen.

Adding these mobile pantries, it takes all hands on deck. And the staff here is incredible.

The YMCA is playing a major role by operating like the hub for the district. Upwards of 15,000 meals are expected to go out daily to students in need.

For Pope - who has four children of her own -you can understand the emotion.

"It makes me want to cry, it is the sweetest community here."