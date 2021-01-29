MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For nearly 70 years, a small strip mall at Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore View has been home to the city’s first black-owned donut shop. The current owners are hoping it stays that way.

In January of 2020, Nicole Carter and her fiancé Rueal Braden bought the old Daylight Donuts and renamed it Blues City Donuts. Two months later COVID-19 hit and everything shut down.

“We closed for two weeks, maybe,” said Carter.

Since then, business dropped by about 50% and they were forced to reduce their hours.

Carter said because Blues City Donuts was not open in 2019 that didn’t qualify for an emergency government loan.

“Our family has been so behind us. Everyone in our family has given us money all of my close friends have given us money because no one wants to see us fail,” said Carter

One relative has gone a step further and started a GoFundMe page for Blues City Donuts. So far, they’ve raised nearly $2,000 dollars. Carter said that would help cover their large utility bill and maybe allow them to fix some of their old equipment.

Community rallies to save Memphis’s first black-owned donut shop with @gofundme page https://t.co/oOdSFKeceB pic.twitter.com/8K9glaqX6f — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) January 30, 2021

“I was just really surprised when it was started, and then when I looked and people were actually donating, it just really touched me, because everybody has so much going on,” said Carter.

Next week, Blues City Donuts plans to begin operating seven days a week to try and generate more business.

Carter and her customers are hoping Blues City Donuts will be in Raleigh for many years to come.