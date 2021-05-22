Community members hold a stop the violence rally as another child in Memphis is gunned down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was shot and killed after bullets flew in the parking lot of a grocery store in Frayser on Saturday.

The shooting happened at Superlo Foods. At this time, Memphis Police have not released a lot of information. Police say the little boy was inside of an suv when he was shot. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

But unfortunately, did not survive.

We know police detained one person on scene for questioning. There’s still no word on if any arrests have been made

However, they say this is an ongoing investigation.

According to Memphis Police, at least 13 children have been killed so far this year. This is why community members have come together to show families who are left behind, that they are not alone.

“Stop the violence as far as the children and the young teens. We’re really sick of it,” said Carlton Greer, a Slingshots of Memphis member.

The Slingshots of Memphis hosted a stop the violence rally and fundraiser outside the Hickory Ridge Mall to bring awareness to the senseless killings that have plagued the city.

The group, comprised of people across the Mid-South who enjoy riding slingshots and parents who say they want to show other families who’ve lost loved ones to violence that they don’t have to grieve alone.

“If you need help, come to us. We’ll try to help you, or if we can’t help, we’ll try to find someone that can,” Marquita Hobbs, a Slingshots of Memphis member, said.

Mother’s like michelle collins says she appreciates the support.

Collin’s son, 16-year-old Ja’Kobe Collins, was killed earlier this month while sitting inside her truck outside of a friend’s house.

“Not even two minutes, a vehicle pulled up, a black vehicle, and just shot my passenger side. Unfortunately, he was struck by one of those bullets,” said Michelle Collins, who lost son due to gun violence.

Collins says no arrests have been made but says she will continue advocating for her son.

“I’m out here today supporting the cause, and hopefully, if my voice can touch just one child, then I feel like my job has been done,” Collins said.

Organizers say they want grieving families to know there are people in the community who care and want to see an end to the senseless killings.

“If we can help just one somebody, one somebody, if we can just help one somebody, then it’ll feel like our living won’t be in vain,” said Carlton Greer, a Slingshots of Memphis member.

Members say a portion of the proceeds raised from Saturday’s fundraiser will be donated to the ride of tears which is an organization dedicated to bringing awareness to child homicides in the city of Memphis.