Community leader fights for COVID-19 testing in all parts of Memphis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As Shelby County reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, some are questioning if those numbers could be much higher because there isn't as much testing happening in historically underserved communities.

Pastor Earle Fisher shares the message of social distancing with his congregation, but as a community activist, he's also following how Memphis responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

A map showing the hot spots in the city shows much of the cases are reported in East Memphis.

"What I see is not necessarily the accurate count of infections," Fisher said. "What I see is a count that describes access to testing because most tests are only being rendered to people who have primary care physicians or adequate health care."

While the map is alarming, Fisher said we should not undervalue the necessity of testing.

"In communities that usually suffer from immunodeficiencies that are related to diabetes, sickle cell, lupus, other issues that we find very prevalent, disproportionately prevalent in African American communities," he said.

"We are looking to increase testing in North Memphis and in South Memphis," Memphis City Council member Dr. Jeff Warren said.

Warren is a member of the Shelby County COVID-19 task force. He said they're working to expand testing.

"The Task Force has reached out to local insurance companies, and they are stepping up to the plate to help provide funding to get testing in areas where people have no insurance," he said.

Fisher said it's in everyone's best interest to provide help to all parts of the city.

"I believe that we have the capacity, the collective will," Fisher said. "Mayor Harris and Mayor Strickland, to the corporations locally that have been getting support from tax subsidies, to the congregations and the pastors, let's all put our hands to the plough and do the best that we can to protect as many citizens as possible."

For now, there is testing for everyone in the city at Tiger Lane, as well as in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's office said in a statement that "from the beginning, the Mayor has constantly been pushing for more tests for every area in our city that needs it. More testing, immediate contract tracing and social distancing are the only ways in which we will slow the spread of this virus."

WREG reached out to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris' office for comment but so far have not heard back.