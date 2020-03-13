Community groups team together to care for children during extended break from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools will be closed an extra week for spring break, but the extra time off leaves many parents worried about childcare and providing extra meals.

SCS leaders said they can’t do this alone. They’re calling on the community to step up to help those in need.

So far, several groups are answering the call to make sure the children are taken care of during the time off.

"We have over 100,000 students who are in our school district every day, and those students leave and go back home to places where those families may not be able to provide the needed resources for their children every day," SCS board member Stephanie Love said.

Now that SCS leaders have decided to extend spring break for a week due to coronavirus concerns, the next step is making sure children have access to food during that break.

Friday afternoon, SCS released a list of meal distribution sites families can visit to get food during the closure.

It’s something SCS said will need to be a team effort.

"Everyone needs to look in their pantry to see what they have," Love said. "We’re asking all church members, all community members, let’s work together."

The YMCA of Memphis is one of those groups stepping up to help families that are impacted by the school closings. It will work to provide childcare during this time and meals through the "Y on the Fly" program.

"When school is out, we are there to help these kids," YMCA Chief Operating Officer Brian McLaughlin said. "We’re providing care for parents who really need us."

Volunteers with the Mid-South Food Bank is also working to prepare 14-day food boxes of nonperishable food items to support families.

The community is coming together to give students access to meals, educational programming, books and a clean, safe space.

"We’re working closely with the health department to make sure everybody stays safe and that we’re doing our part to educate people," McLaughlin said.

The Mid-South Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help pack boxes for families.