A community comes together to stop gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community members and leaders are coming together to take a stand against gun violence.

They came together for the annual "Ride of Tears." Organizers say they event comes after three children were killed by gun violence.

"It's sad when babies can't play on the porch," Founder and President of Ride of Tears Mary Trice said. "It's sad when kids can't be kids. I'm tired."

"We have to take back our village and raise these kids together because together we stand, divided we fall." Jennette Addison said.

Addison says she knows the pain of losing a child. Her daughter Toshia Addison, who was a local peace activist known as Choosey Parker, was shot and killed in downtown Memphis back in 2018.

"I focus on the fact that she's gone," Addison said. "She was murdered but hopefully I can save someone else's child."

People from all over gathered to ride across the city of Memphis to bring awareness and hopefully an end to the gun violence.

The ride stopped in the places where 10-year-old Jadon Knox, 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Lequan Boyd were killed in drive-by shootings.

Addison and other activists say they want people to know enough is enough and that this ride is the only beginning of what's to come.

"Parents taking over," Trice said. "We standing up. We ain't sleep no more. Get ready kids. we here, we love but the game is over. No more killing,"

Organizers say the ride will not stop in Memphis. They plan on taking it to Nashville to push lawmakers to bring change to the city of Memphis.