Community comes together to find solution to violence towards children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least half a dozen kids have been shot in Memphis this year, and three of them died.

An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after he was shot in the head this week.

The community, clergy and police were all saying enough is enough as they came together to discuss solutions to violence involving youth.

Tuesday's meeting was to show the severity of the problem and call for action beyond prayers.

"We have to do something about people and guns, and if you’re not talking about it in your church, what are you talking about," Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said.

MPD numbers show 16 children were killed last year, with half of them dying in an accidental shooting or while committing a crime.

"There is nothing on this page that we could not have done something about," Rallings said. "Somebody knew and did not intervene."

Forty-five juveniles are in jail waiting to be tried as adults for the crimes they’ve committed. This is on top of the more than 60 others in juvenile court.

"It is a large number," Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said. "It’s a number this community should not accept."

Tuesday's conversation shifted to action not reaction.

"It’s hard to not talk about not committing a crime when you don’t have food to eat or you don’t have clothes, so there are a lot of things that we have to address as a community, but we’re going to start here with the churches," Bonner said.

They used the influence of the church as a guiding light.

"One of the basic things we can do is mentor our young men," said Walter Womack, president of the Memphis Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. "We need to get them early. We need to get in the school systems and mentor them."

They said this is important to not only prevent crime, but solve it.

Rallings also encouraged citizens to call CrimeStoppers with information that can lead to arrests in the senseless killings.