Community clean up kicks off in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An initiative to clean up parts of the city kicked off in midtown on Saturday morning.

Councilman Smiley’s initiative, Clean Super District 8 kicked off with the help of volunteers from the community as well as the newly elected councilman, who represents the district, J.B Smiley Jr.

Smiley ran on a campaign platform to not leave any neighborhoods behind.

“We are making sure we are maintaining a positive atmosphere by cleaning Super District 8 and also making sure that any vacant lots or any bulk trash that we see is picked up,” Lynn Calhoun with Clean Super District 8 said.

Volunteers were at Rozelle Annesdale Park and said they were more than happy to lend a hand in order to make a difference.

“It’s very important to be out here, doing what needs to be done,” Keshun Lee said.

“We need to work together to keep our community clean,” another volunteer said.

The group picked up litter, mowed grace and removed discarded items from parts of midtown.

“It’s our city,” Jakhia Parker said. “So, it’s definitely important to come out here to clean up because if we don’t do it, who’s going to?”

Organizers say this will not be the last time they come together to clean their community.

Related Content DeSoto County tornado cleanup could be months from completion Video