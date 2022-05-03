Each Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making Memphis better. This week, we caught up with a group that helps you walk through your fear.

Addiction (noun): the fact or condition of being addicted to a particular substance thing or activity.

“He said, ‘Mom, you’re killing me.’ I’m going … ‘Oh my goodness’ … ‘Either you get help or I’m going to walk away from you.'” Mary Wayne said. “I was in the throes of addiction and my son heard about this program. >



That was thirteen years ago and the program Mary Wayne is talking about, the Grace House of Memphis. They’re a non-profit organization offering substance abuse treatment to woman.

They have a long-term residential rehab, halfway house program, and a sober living program.

We spoke with Charlotte Hoppers, the Executive Director.

“Not just getting the alcohol and drugs out of a woman’s system but actually giving them skills and working with behaviors to give a woman a whole new start,” Hoppers said.



This work and passion is personal for Charlotte. She is her own success story for sober living. Same goes for Karen Morgan, their Clinical Director. They’re able to make meaningful connections with their clients.



“When I entered recovery, it was like a whole new world that I didn’t even know existed,” Morgan said.



They encourage the ladies to find balance on a daily basis. They know it’s hard.

“You know what, if I can get through everything I went through and make it on the other side, and still struggle as a human being, that means you can too,” Morgan said.



Mary met us in the same room she slept in while staying in the halfway house thirteen years ago.

“They gave me a sense of worthiness. They made me feel loved. They gave me understanding,” Mary said.



Mary has since earned her bachelor’s degree and finished her masters. Plus, she is nationally certified as an alcohol and addiction counselor.

But most importantly, “It helped me get my family back. And my family supports me,” Mary said.



And her son is very proud.

That is why our anonymous donor wanted to give Grace House of Memphis a thousand dollars.

Because when you help one person, it truly impacts the entire family unit.

A true Community Changer.