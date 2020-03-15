Community centers and libraries to close due to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community centers and libraries across Memphis will be closing on Wednesday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, known as the novel coronavirus.

According to the city of Memphis’ website, parks and golf courses will remain open.

The city will not be accepting new event or public assembly permits and revoking permits for events scheduled over the next two weeks. Any money paid to the permit office will be refunded.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are 133 people across the county in quarantine. 20 COVID-19 tests are pending, 2 people have tested positive and 9 people have been cleared.

The city says the threat to most individuals is low but wants to remind people the importance of social distancing to slow down the spread of the virus.

To report price gouging as people continue to head to the stores to buy supplies, contact the State of Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs here or call (615) 741-4737