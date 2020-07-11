Community activists launch gun crime tip line to report suspicious activity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is on pace to see a record number of homicides this year, which has sparked the relaunch of a tip line.

Unlike CrimeStoppers, this tip line allows the community to report the suspicion of criminal activity before it happens.

The new number is designed to reduce the number of crimes committed across Memphis.

“We as a community have to get angry about our children dying,” said Stevie Moore, founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN).

That anger has re-fueled an initiative.

This suspicion of crime tip line was first introduced a few years back, but many of the calls were not reports of crimes.

“The lady hasn’t cut her yard next to me,” Moore said. “They were talking about the car down the street that didn’t have but three tires on it, so this time I had to make sure it was clear: gun crime tip line.”

Moore said this tip line is needed now more than ever.

“We have to stop this madness going on in our community,” he said. “Somebody’s got to be willing to speak up.”

People can do that completely anonymously.

Moore was surrounded Saturday with other activists, church leaders and parents.

“Stop acting like you don’t see something — maybe it could be your baby next,” said Mary Trice, founder of Ride of Tears.

Their message was that we owe it to our children to sound the alarm.

“Don’t come around me with that garbage,” Moore said. “I’m tired of saying it. I am tired of going to funerals. Mothers are calling me.”

These community activists gathered to say enough is enough. Unlike the current CrimeStoppers hotline, this new number is a way to be proactive instead of reactive.

Memphis is on track to see a record number of homicides this year, with more than a dozen children falling victim to the violence.

Along with the push to speak up Saturday, there was another challenge for the community.

“You’ve got to vote,” community activist David Acey said. “You got to vote so we can change the policy.”

The power of voting was coupled with the power of a community-driven voice.

The suspicion of criminal activity line is 901-417-7361.

Anonymous crime reports can still be made to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.