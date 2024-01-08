MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two weeks before Mayor Paul Young was sworn in he announced plans to keep CJ Davis as the Memphis Police Chief despite the city’s nearly 400 homicides last year, skyrocketing car thefts, and soaring business burglaries.

Some people within the city, like community activist Amber Sherman, do not favor the reappointment.

“At what point are we going to hold her accountable and at what point is he going to hold the whole police department accountable because they are getting lawsuits, after lawsuits, after lawsuits,” Sherman said.

Chief Davis, who was first nominated to the position in 2021, by former Mayor Jim Strickland and appointed by the council in a 12 to 1 decision could soon learn if she will maintain her $280,000 salary.

The 13 members of the Memphis City Council will hold the first meeting of the year on Tuesday to discuss the consideration of signing off on the new appointments and reappointments. Davis needs the magic number ‘7,’ to vote in favor of keeping her.

Mayor Young says he wants Chief Davis to continue overseeing the police force, but the council will ultimately have the final say.

“I think it’s definitely alarming,” Sherman said. “This is not what we want and he said on the campaign trail, he was listening to the people. And the people are saying they don’t want her as the police chief.”

Chief Davis is named in what many are calling a landmark lawsuit. This comes after a $550 million civil suit against Chief Davis, the city of Memphis, and current and former city employees.

The lawsuit was filed by Tyre Nichols’ mother after her son died following a brutal beating at the hands of Memphis Police.

During Nichols’ anniversary vigil, Chief Davis told his mom that “there will be justice” for her son’s death.

WREG has reached out to both Memphis Police and the Mayor’s office for comment. We’ll let you know once we hear back.

There will also be updates after the first council meeting on Tuesday.