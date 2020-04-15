Commission passes $2.5 million coronavirus relief for Memphis and Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners unanimously approved a $2.5 million relief package for Memphis and Shelby County.

The approval happened Wednesday at a specially called online commission meeting. The funding was originally $2 million before being increased to $2.5 million.

Commissioner Van Turner said the funding will go toward testing and purchasing personal protective equipment for first responders.

In his budget update to the county commission, Mayor Lee Harris said to prepare for across-the-board budget cuts for fiscal year 2021 due to COVID-19.

Harris is expected to sign off on the relief soon.

This story is developing and will be updated.