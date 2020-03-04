Commission committee approves paid parental leave for county employees

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Commission committee has approved paid parental leave for all county employees.

WREG’s Quametra Wilborn was there during the meeting on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for Mayor Lee Harris told her that the plan is projected to cost $829,689 a year.

The mayor’s plan allows government employees to take up to six weeks with pay anytime within the first year of having a baby or adopting a new child.

He pushed for the measure saying the county needs to actively support families and it would serve as a great recruiting tool to help attract top talent to Shelby County.

It’s scheduled to go into effect on July 1, 2020.