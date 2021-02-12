Coming down with cabin fever? Here are some tips to help you and your family cope

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s no doubt after a year of COVID precautions and isolation, cabin fever is probably setting in.

“Frozen” is a perfect description of the landscape. As cold as it is now, John and Jessica Hellams know it’s going to get a lot worse.

“Yea, we just wanted to get out of the house a little bit while it’s a little bit warmer than it will be in the next few days,” Jessica said.

The Hellams, originally from Kentucky, are used to harsh winters, but like many parents who have raised children during a pandemic, getting outdoors is often the only way to cope.

“With two toddlers it can get a little bit rambunctious indoors, so anytime the weather is ‘do-able’ we try to get outside and come to the park when we can,” Jessica said.

After nearly a year of social distancing, the last thing anyone needs is “cabin fever” brought on by something we can’t control: the weather.

“Already people feel so isolated, which can make them feel depressed, alone and then add to it conditions that don’t allow for you to be outside at least,” said Rikki Harris, CEO of Tennessee Voices.

Harris says while indoors make sure you still get exercise.

“If there’s any way to move about your house, there’s lots of free videos online that you can use just right in your living room,” Harris said.

And talk with your children, keep them occupied and explain why it’s safer for them to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid exposure to extreme cold.

Don’t forget to check on family and friends already separated from loved ones by the pandemic now facing what’s called “Seasonal Affective Disorder.”

“It is a real issue, it’s a real thing, and a lot of people experience it and don’t even realize that through the colder months they become less interested in time with family,” Harris said. “They don’t make as many phone calls; they don’t take your phone calls as much.”

With this being Valentine weekend, you should make an extra effort to call loved ones you know are stuck inside and can’t get out.