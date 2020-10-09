Collierville’s Sycamore Elementary moves to virtual learning after uptick in COVID-19 cases

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools has moved classes for one school online Friday due to an uptick in coronavirus cases.

According to the district, there was a cluster outbreak at Sycamore Elementary. Close contacts of those with positive tests will be notified by the district if there is a need to quarantine.

This isn’t the first time a school in Collierville has had to move to totally virtual learning. Collierville High School closed for two weeks in early September because of another cluster.

Sycamore Elementary will provide instruction remotely to all students on Friday, October 9th, due to a COVID-19 cluster outbreak at the school. Y-Care will not be provided. Affected close contacts will be notified if there is a need to quarantine. Thank you. @SESLionsRoar — Collierville Schools (@cville_schools) October 8, 2020