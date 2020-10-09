Collierville’s Sycamore Elementary moves to virtual learning after uptick in COVID-19 cases

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools has moved classes for one school online Friday due to an uptick in coronavirus cases.
According to the district, there was a cluster outbreak at Sycamore Elementary. Close contacts of those with positive tests will be notified by the district if there is a need to quarantine.
This isn’t the first time a school in Collierville has had to move to totally virtual learning. Collierville High School closed for two weeks in early September because of another cluster.