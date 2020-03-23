Collierville teachers spread cheer during coronavirus by driving through neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A child's second home is often in the classroom at school, where they spend much of their young lives, but with the coronavirus crisis, students across the country are forced to stay home.

Teachers and staff at one Collierville elementary school took a creative approach to make sure they stay connected with their students.

"We just want to get out there and let our families know we love you, we're thinking about you, we miss you, and it's going to be OK," Bailey Station Elementary School Principal Deanna Jones said.

That's the message teachers and staff from Bailey Station Elementary sent to families from their cars Monday morning. Socially distanced, they were spreading joy one honk and wave at a time.

Excited students and families lined neighborhood streets.

"I know our kids are going to be out," Beth Warren said. "I can't wait to see them."

Warren has worked in the classroom for 30 years. She's set to retire this year.

"We miss them," Warren said. "We love our kids. We take care of our families. They take care of us, and we just want to know that everybody is OK."

Her message was felt by students like third grader Maycie Stoner.

"It's amazing because I really miss them because I really love going to school every day," Stoner said.

"Our kids miss their teachers so much, so it was good they got to wave to them and say hello and kind of bring some normalcy to a very not normal time."

Everyone was thankful for the love.

"Even though we can't see them close up, close up, but we're here so it feels good," teacher Nakia Powell said.