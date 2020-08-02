Collierville Schools to offer in-person option for elementary students after parent outcry

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — After Collierville parents gathered in recent weeks to show displeasure in the school system’s hybrid learning model, the school board has made some changes to its upcoming schedule.

Parents of pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will now have the option to send their children to class in-person five days per week.

Superintendent Gary Lily said the district expects to be able to meet proper social distancing requirements in all elementary schools with the number of students also enrolling in the virtual learning academy.

The changes came after parents petitioned in front of Collierville High School and at the school board meeting recently.

The group of parents ripped the district’s proposed hybrid learning model that would see students in class two days per week and virtually at home three days a week.

The hybrid learning model is still an option for middle and high school students.

Just last week, the municipal school district announced a Collierville High School employee tested positive for COVID-19. Three CHS football players also tested positive for the virus.

Collierville Schools also pushed back the deadline for parents to decide between the new in-person, virtual or hybrid school models to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.