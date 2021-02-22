Collierville Schools employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine on March 5

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools employees, students will transition to remote learning on Friday, March 5., so employees of the school can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a release sent out to parents, it stated Collierville Schools and neighboring municipal schools, with the coordination of the Shelby County Health Department have officially confirmed a date for employees to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

The release asked parents to follow their school’s remote learning plan, implemented during the recent inclement weather.

That information can be found by clicking here.  

