Collierville releases data on COVID-19 in schools after Schilling Farms Elementary reports COVID-19 case

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – WREG has learned Schilling Farms Elementary in Collierville is the latest school to report a case of COVID-19.

Collierville has more than 9,000 students, and so far, it’s reported 25 cases of COVID-19.

“We are currently sitting at 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases across our district,” said Mario Hogue with the Collierville School District.

Collierville is the latest school district seeing cases from elementary to high schools.

“When there is a case, say like at Schilling Farms, a general awareness announcement is sent to them via telephone,” Hogue said.

While data on COVID-19’s spread is hard to come by, Collierville has started releasing numbers and campuses where it’s showing up.

“Our goal is to always be very transparent,” Hogue said. “That’s why the families at those schools always will receive a general awareness announcement.”

It’s what parent groups, like Memphis Lift, are calling for statewide.

“You see where COVID have impacted schools, children going back to schools,” said Sarah Carpenter with Memphis Lift. “We just want some transparency about the numbers. I think it’s a right to know.”

Lift taking part in a call for more transparency after the state said the number of COVID-19 cases at schools would not be released publicly.

“It’s just good to be transparent,” Carpenter said. “Whether you are the governor, the president, school board members, you should be transparent with the community, because you are elected officials and you are coming to serve.”

Parents say informed decisions come when you have information.

Collierville puts information on it’s website, listing the number of cases and the schools.

So far this year, COVID ceased in-school classes at Collierville High after five confirmed cases there. Two confirmed cases among the football program also brought games to a halt. Some students and staff have also been quarantined.

“COVID-19 has really came in like a wrecking ball,” Hogue said. “Our goal is to do the best we can do to mitigate the virus throughout our schools.”

And with COVID cases growing, parents want the numbers.

“We love our children no matter what our zip code is. We love our children, and we want them to be safe,” Carpenter said.

Collierville High School’s football season is also on hold as district leaders meet and figure out how to move forward in the face of COVID cases.