Collierville releases back-to-school plan, set to begin August 17

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Another Shelby County school district has rolled out its back-to-school plan with school officially starting on August 17.

The Collierville School District plans to give parents and students two options for the fall semester: in-person instruction or the Collierville Virtual Academy. Those who wish to participate in the remote learning option will have to let the school district know by July 29.

It’s important to note that these students will be allowed to return to in-person learning in the spring of 2021 if they choose to do so.

All students will receive a device for distance learning. It will be given to students during the first two weeks of school.

Students in the third grade and above as well as staff members will be required to wear masks when six feet of distancing cannot be maintained. This includes the times when students are on the bus.

Breakfast and lunch will still be provided on a daily basis but, depending on the location, may look a little different this year. Schools will have to work out what works best for them individually, but they can either implement a grab and go scenario or even hold lunch in an alternate location such as outside.

The school district is seeking guidance from the TSSAA, Shelby County Health Department and the National Federation of State High School Associations regarding after school program, athletics and events.

The district said it will update their plan as needed.