Collierville Police searching for man accused of stealing purses, wallets while people pump their gas

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police are searching for a man they said stole purses and wallets while people were pumping their gas.

According to CPD, the man is linked to at least two Collierville cases. Collierville Police said the suspect has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

If anyone has any information, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP, and your tip to 847411 (tip411). — Collierville Police Department (@colliervillepd) April 12, 2021

If anyone has any information, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP, and your tip to 847411 (tip411).