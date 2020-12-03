Collierville Police search for missing man after finding wrecked car on 385

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Collierville Police are searching for a man after a car registered to him was found wrecked on the side of Highway 385.

Collierville Police say officers responded to a crash call on Highway 385 near mile markers 9.4 and 9.6 at around 2:28 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officers reportedly found a “heavily damaged” gray 2015 Ford Mustang off the roadway on the eastside of the interstate. When officers looked inside of the vehicle, they saw the passenger door was open and no one was inside.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find anyone.

Collierville Police learned the vehicle is registered to a Collierville resident named Kevin Mercado. Police say Mercado has not been seen or heard from since the day of the crash.

If you have any information on Mercado’s whereabouts or on the crash, please call the Collierville Police Department at 901-853-3207.