COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville pastor died due to complications related to Covid-19.

According to Collierville United Methodist Church, Senior Pastor Rev. David Atkinson died early Wednesday morning after a battle with the virus.

The church will be holding a prayer service Thursday, April 8, at their sanctuary located at 454 West Poplar Avenue. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.

Atkinson leaves behind a wife and three sons.