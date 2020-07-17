Collierville pastor battles COVID-19 for 10 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville pastor began his fight with COVID-19 in early May and hasn’t been able to shake it since.

Pastor Mark Lagrone of Collierville First Baptist Church has been battling COVID and its lingering symptoms for 10 consecutive weeks.

“Kidney issues, shortness of breath, fatigue is extreme,” Lagrone said.

He says there are about 2-3 weeks that he doesn’t even remember. At one point, he was just praying that he would wake up in the morning to see a doctor.

“It is long, and it is, you know, mentally hard at certain times,” Lagrone said.

Lagrone continues to deal with some of the effects of COVID every day as he slowly increases his activity.

“I’m now walking a little bit further. I’m down to eight or nine houses and back now,” Lagrone said.

While he remains mostly stuck at home, his story is spreading. With the encouragement from loved ones, he posted his journey on social media, now seen and shared by thousands of people.

“All the posts have been encouraging, and it really kind of means a lot,” Lagrone said.

He hopes his battle with COVID will help to educate and inspire others the way their kind words have inspired him.

Lagrone has written on social media that using precautions and wearing a mask does not mean you are scared or lacking in faith.