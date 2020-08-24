Collierville overturns media ban from football games

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville High School officials decided to overturn a ban it placed on media outlets from attending and covering its football games this season.

WREG joined with The Commercial Appeal and The Daily Memphian in solidarity last Friday to protest a total media ban. A spokesperson from Collierville schools said there would be no more than 650 people allowed at last Friday night’s game against Briarcrest, in a stadium seating 5,000, and media would not be allowed at the game as they work out safety protocols.

WREG, and media outlets across the Mid-South pressed for answers as to why members of the press were not allowed to cover and attend football games when the venue was accommodating 650 people.

Last Friday, WREG’S Peter Fleischer reported that Collierville officials called the police on him and our photojournalist, as he was standing on public property.

Collierville officials called the police on me and our photojournalist for standing on public property hundreds of feet from the stadium that held 650 people tonight.



What are the priorities here?



After pushback from members of the media and the general public, officials from Collierville decided to rescind their ban against the media.

Mario Hogue, a communications specialist with Collierville schools, said two representatives from each media outlet will be allowed to attend this coming Friday’s game.

Collierville will play host to Milan at 7 p.m. on Friday.