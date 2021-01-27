Collierville officers injured after being dragged by suspect’s vehicle

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two Collierville police officers were taken to the hospital after being dragged by a suspect’s vehicle Tuesday night.

Justin Ragin (Courtesy of Collierville Police)

According to the Collierville Police Department, the officers were trying to take a driver into custody on traffic charges on Houston Levee at Highway 385 when the driver hit the gas pedal. The officers were dragged down the road until the vehicle wrecked just north of Shelby Drive.

The suspect tried to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended.

The suspect was identified by police as Justin Ragin, 22, of Collierville. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a trafic crash involving injury.

The officers were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.