Collierville officer takes video of himself getting COVID-19 vaccine

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville police officer recently documented his experience at a drive-through vaccination site. He took video of it on his phone.

“After completing a short form about the Moderna Vaccine, I finally made it to the tent where a health care worker administered my vaccine,” the officer said in the video. “Quick, easy and painless. I’ll be back in a month to get my second dose.”

That’s what Shelby County health officials want to hear. They say it’s crucial for first responders like police and firefighters to get the shot first.

Dr. Manoj Jain is a member of the county’s COVID-19 task force.

“They (first responders) interact with a large percentage of the general public,” Dr. Jain said, “So, we need to take care of them in protecting them as best we can.”

Dr. Jeff Warren is also a member of the task force. He says it’s been hard to get the shot to first responders because the vaccine is in short supply.

He also says there was confusion at a vaccination event for first responders Tuesday when members of the general public saw what was happening, called their friends and jumped in line. Dr. Warren says many of them got through, taking shots away from those who health officials say need them most.

The state updated it’s vaccination plan Wednesday. As before, front line health care workers and first responders will get the shot first, but then the vaccine will go to people over the age of 75. From there, the list will work it’s way through several categories before the vaccine is available to the general public.

“Everyone will get the vaccine in time,” Dr. Jain said.