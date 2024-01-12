MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville Police Officer is back to full duty after recovering from being run over by a vehicle while attempting to apprehend a suspect in 2022.

Officer Michael Magnuson spent a total of 38 days in the Intensive Care Unit, 11 days in hospital rehabilitation, and 13 months of physical therapy. He also underwent 19 surgeries.

“His determination, positive attitude, and devotion to service represent the best of our CPD family,” said Chief Dale Lane.

On September 24, 2022, Officer Magnuson was critically injured at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville.

Officer Magnuson tried to stop a suspect, identified as Keith Houston Jr., who was reported to have been involved in a shooting in Shelby County.

Houston was accused of speeding off in his Corvette as the officer clung to his hood. When he stopped, police say the officer fell off and was run over by the car. The officer fired a shot at Houston during the incident.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Houston was located and arrested by Shelby County authorities a few hours later. The Corvette had not been found.