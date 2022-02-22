COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Residents in the Estanaula Trails community of Collierville are worried cameras they bought to fight crime are now ineffective.



Those cameras, like others used by Bartlett Police, Germantown Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, are having trouble reading the state’s new license plates, particularly at night.

Larry Hubbard is a member of the Estanaula Trails Homeowners Association.

“They’re not reflecting properly,” he said. “A tag-reading camera picks up the reflection at night time and when you put a dark background into those tags you decrease the ability to focus in.”

Hubbard says residents in Estanaula Trails bought their cameras in 2020. They’re manufactured by Flock Safety.

“It’s a service you’re paying for,” Hubbard said. “We put in cameras to protect the neighborhood, protect the neighbors from crime, to lower the crime rates… If there’s an issue with the tags that causes these cameras to not focus in properly that’s a safety issue for the residents.”

Flock Safety says it’s implementing software upgrades to fix the issue.

“Even today, I’ve sent in pictures and their direct response was I’m sending this to our testing development team,” Hubbard said.

State representatives from Shelby County are questioning how the new tags were designed. They plan to take their concerns to the Department of Revenue with more than 400,000 of those plates on the road.

“I can tell you they didn’t test it properly and that’s a big part of your design,” Hubbard said. “You got to test those tags for its reflectiveness.”

Memphis police say their cameras are reading the new tags just fine. Their cameras are not made by Flock Safety.