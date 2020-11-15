Collierville Middle School transitions to remote learning until after Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 outbreak News by: WREG Web Posted: Nov 15, 2020 / 02:32 PM CST / Updated: Nov 15, 2020 / 02:33 PM CST COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.— Collierville Schools announced on Twitter on Sunday, Collierville Middle will transition to remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Collierville Schools tweeted the following: The safety of our school community is our top priority. As such, CMS in-person learning will temporarily transition to remote learning on 11/16 – 11/20. Students will return to school Monday, 11/30, please visit our website for more info under news. pic.twitter.com/KKMnqNxmvf— Collierville Schools (@cville_schools) November 15, 2020 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction