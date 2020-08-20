Collierville man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot door-to-door salesman

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A part-time, door-to-door salesman was threatened on the job, and now the gun-wielding homeowner is facing charges of aggravated assault.

James Jenkins

James Jenkins bonded out of Collierville jail after turning himself in Thursday.

Jenkins allegedly pulled a pistol on Justin Hicks, a door-to-door sales contractor for AT&T, and threatened to shoot him.

Hicks was working sales leads in the Almadale Farms subdivision and said he was wearing his AT&T uniform.

He stopped at a house where a woman answered the door, and was well into his sales pitch when he said Jenkins approached him from behind.

“The first statement was, ‘Who are you and what are you doing here?’” Hicks said. “So when I turned around to answer his question, he already had the gun pulled out and it was aiming down.”

Justin Hicks

He doesn’t know if Jenkins had been in the house, garage or backyard, but Hicks, who explained he was working for AT&T, says there was no reasoning with the man, who was preventing him from leaving.

“And he said, ‘I’m going to shoot your a**,’ and so I’m like, whoa!” Hicks said.

“I’m like, ‘Sir, I don’t mean any harm,’” Hicks said. “He said, ‘I don’t know who you are,’ and so, he raised the gun to like, shoulder length here and he just kept doing this — waving the gun. And that’s when his wife finally said, ‘Honey, just put the gun up.’”

Hicks got away and filed a complaint with Collierville Police, then quit his job of two weeks over concerns for his safety.

“I don’t think he understands the trauma, and the power he took from me that day,” Hicks said.

Jenkins did not want to comment Thursday, saying only, “I’d appreciate you leaving me alone, ok. Get out.”

Collierville police would not discuss their investigation or Jenkins’ arrest. Jenkins is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 3 at 8 a.m.