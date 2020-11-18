Collierville High School to go virtual Thursday, Nov. 18

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville High School students will go virtual a day early this week due to personnel vacancies, the district announced.

Students and staff were scheduled to learn virtually on Friday, November 20, but due to staffing issues at the school, they are moving that up to Thursday, November 19.

Students are out for Thanksgiving break from November 23 to November 27. They will return to campus on November 30.

No other school is impacted by this decision.