Collierville High School moves to remote learning after numerous coronavirus cases

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville High School will be moving to remote learning following numerous confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Collierville High School’s remote learning will start Monday, August 31 and is scheduled to end Friday, September 11.

Collierville School officials say no other Collierville schools will be impacted by this decision.

Collierville Schools says the administration at Collierville High were notified of five cases of coronavirus this week. The school administration, along with the Shelby County Health Department, are in the process of notifying those who were in close contact with the people who tested positive for the virus.

Collierville School officials say the coronavirus cases at the high school are now considered a cluster.

All of the high school’s before and after school programs are cancelled during this time. Athletic programs are also cancelled.