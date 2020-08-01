Collierville High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville High School employee has tested positive of COVID-19.

Collierville Schools officials sent a letter notifying faculty and staff of the coronavirus case.

The letter states an employee who reported to work on Friday, July 31, has tested positive for COVID-19, and those who were in close contact with the employee were notified.

The letter also advises Collierville Schools faculty and staff to self-monitor by taking their temperatures daily and “being aware of any symptoms that are known to be related to COVID-19.”

The letter did not specify what job the employee has at the school.