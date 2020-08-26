Collierville High cancels two games after two players on football team test positive for COVID-19

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville High School announced Wednesday it is canceling its next two football games after two players from the high school’s varsity football team tested positive for the coronavirus.

CHS announced on Twitter that two players from the high school’s varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, the school has canceled its upcoming games against Milan, which was scheduled for Friday, August 28. And their match-up against Munford which is slated for next week on Sept. 4. is also canceled.

Collierville High did not provide any further comments via its social media platform.

The school recently faced scrutiny when it imposed a media ban on its opening night last Friday. Since then, the school rescinded the ban and was going to allow two representatives from each media outlet in Memphis to cover games for the rest of the season.

This is a developing story.