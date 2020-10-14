Collierville Fire confirm four firefighters are COVID-19 positive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Fire Department said they have four firefighters who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

CFD said the firefighters are quarantined, per CDC and Shelby County Health Department Guidelines. Additionally they said they are able to sufficiently cover the shifts of the quarantined personnel and are staffed to continue normal business operations.

Share this story

Latest News

More News