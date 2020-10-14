Collierville Fire confirm four firefighters are COVID-19 positive

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Fire Department said they have four firefighters who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
CFD said the firefighters are quarantined, per CDC and Shelby County Health Department Guidelines. Additionally they said they are able to sufficiently cover the shifts of the quarantined personnel and are staffed to continue normal business operations.
- GOP argues Barrett is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court; Dems worry she won’t be impartial
- Summer Ave. Driver Services Center temporarily closed due to lack of staffing, officials say
- Dems compare Barrett to late Justice Scalia on third day of hearing
- Trump’s call for poll watchers sparks fear of voter intimidation
- Nick Saban, AD test positive for COVID-19