Collierville Elementary PTA leader says school takes safety seriously as in-person classes resume

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Teachers at Collierville Elementary school got a tasty surprise Friday morning courtesy of the school’s PTA.

The snacks and refreshments were a show of support, appreciation and celebration as classes resume in what is now a socially distant learning environment.

Collierville Schools had planned to open in a hybrid learning model but added an in-person option after outcry from parents. Parents of pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students have the option to send their children to class in-person five days per week.

Members of the school’s PTA went classroom to classroom showing support for teachers, especially during these unprecedented times.

“CES is really a family and I really feel like we’re just doing our part to let them feel loved and seen, just by offering them something simple like a cold drink and a snack,” said Amanda Cantrell, PTA president at Collierville Elementary.

More than 700 students students are taking in-person classes at the school, with emphasis on face masks and social distancing, and only 11 to 15 students per classroom.

The school’s principal said about 200 students are enrolled in virtual learning.

Cantrell said her organization has been listening to concerns from parents and feels Collierville Elementary is following all protocols to keep students and staff safe.

“Everything that we’ve seen so far, everybody has followed above and beyond any kind of precautions that make parents feel safe,” Cantrell said.

That includes providing a special room for a child who may become sick with COVID-19 symptoms.

“One of our school nurses will then meet them there and address their issues and access their symptoms,” said school principal Tyler Salyer.

Teachers said students adjusted quickly to wearing face masks and, as children so often do, have their own unique take on this new normal.