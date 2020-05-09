Collierville Carrier Corporation plant set to reopen Monday

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Carrier Corporation plant in Collierville will reportedly reopen Monday after closing due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In an email sent to WREG Friday night, Carrier Corporation said it has gone to additional lengths to maintain “strict hygienic conditions” to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Carrier said it has suspended its absentee policy, so there will be no penalty for COVID-19-related absences.

Collierville’s Carrier plant closed after employees at the plant tested positive for coronavirus.

Several Carrier Corporation employees reached out to WREG last week with claims of a high number of sick employees and unclean work conditions.

The list of safety measures is included below:

· ENHANCED SOCIAL DISTANCING: We have taken the following additional measures to ensure social distancing throughout the facility:

o Work Stations: Operators’ positions on our manufacturing lines are now visually marked, identifying where each operator should be positioned while performing their job to ensure six feet of separation at all times.

o Break Areas: New partitions have been installed on tables as an additional measure of protection. Tables have also been removed from these areas to reduce density.

o Max Capacity Measures: We’ve posted reduced capacity limits in common areas including offices, conference rooms, meeting rooms and the cafeteria. This will reduce density in these spaces to further ensure social distancing.

· MANDATORY FACE COVERINGS: Effective upon reopening, masks are required at all times when inside the facility. Masks will be provided to employees when they enter the building during their temperature screening.

· SAFETY COACHES: We have created a new support system to help employees adjust to this new way of working at an appropriate distance.

· SANITIZATION: Increased cleaning kits for all team leaders (+35 per shift) and janitorial staff increased by 40%.

· COMMUNICATION: Increased safety signage highlighting hand sanitization, mask usage, social distancing, and reminders to stay home if you’re sick.